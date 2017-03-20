Grand Prairie girl fought off would-be kidnappers with class ring, police say

Two men tried to abduct a 15-year-old girl as she walked home from school Monday in Grand Prairie, but she fought them off, cutting one with her class ring, police said.
Police were searching for the suspects Monday night, according to a press release.
The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. near the 2500 block of Nottingham Place, where the girl was dropped off by her bus.
A four-door Honda sedan pulled alongside the girl, and the passenger tried to grab her, the press release said. When he did, she fought him off, cutting him on his left cheek.
She broke free and the suspects drove off, heading east on Nottingham, the press release said.
Police described the suspects as two Hispanic men about 30 years old. One was wearing a faded red t-shirt and blue jeans. The other was wearing a blue and black flannel shirt.
One of the men had a tattoo of a black spider and a red hourglass on his right wrist, the girl told police.
The girl attends school in the Arlington district but lives in Grand Prairie, police said.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call (972) 988-TIPS (8477).
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments