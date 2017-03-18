Woman dies after losing control, crashing into building in Arlington

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Arlington, police said.
The woman was driving about 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Bowen Road when she lost control and slammed into the side of a commercial building, police said.
Fire Department officials arrived to help the woman out of the vehicle and took her to the hospital where she later died.
Her name will be released after relatives have been notified.
Police are investigating if alcohol played a factor in the crash.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
