Man accused of setting another man on fire in Arlington arrested by U.S. marshals

A man who is suspected of setting another man on fire was arrested on Friday.
Joe Lam was apprehended by officials with the North Texas Fugitive Task Force and Dallas police officers, according to a Facebook post by Arlington police.
We have arrested Joe Lam! Thanks to the Dallas PD and US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force he is now behind bars. pic.twitter.com/uFNp5AycQS— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) March 18, 2017
Lam is suspected of throwing liquid on another man and then igniting the liquid on Wednesday after the two started arguing, police said. Police considered Lam to be extremely dangerous.
The victim was being treated for burns to his chest and arms at an area hospital on Wednesday but police said they are not aware of his current condition.
The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Nicole Way, according to VaNessa Harrison, police spokeswoman. Two men walked up to a vehicle and approached Lam, the driver, Harrison said.
A confrontation occurred and Lam threw liquid on one of the men and set him on fire, Harrison said. The case is being carried as an aggravated assault, Harrison said.
Arlington Fire Department officials are awaiting state lab results to confirm the contents of the liquid, police said.
