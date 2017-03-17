Lockheed Martin giving $1.5 million to UTA career development center

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8 Pause

2:19 Benbrook police appeal for help to find limping robber

0:56 Tokyo Joe's at Champions Park in Arlington

1:49 New robot might one day fight crime like Robocop

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:32 Two men killed in Fort Worth home invasion

0:52 Remains found in shallow grave identified as missing college student Zuzu Verk

7:28 Zuzu Verk’s father shares memories of his daughter's 'Wonderful Life'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story