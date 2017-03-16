Arlington police asking for help finding a man who set another man on fire

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly set another man on fire during an argument on Wednesday.
Joe Lam is suspected of throwing liquid on another man and then igniting the liquid, according to police. Lam is considered by police to be extremely dangerous.
Lam is driving a 2004 dark blue Toyota Matrix, with Texas license plate DK6J126.
The victim was being treated for burns to his chest and arms at an area hospital on Wednesday but police said they are not aware of his current condition.
The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Nicole Way, according to VaNessa Harrison, police spokeswoman. Two men walked up to a vehicle and approached Lam, the driver, Harrison said. The case is being carried as an aggravated assault, Harrison said.
A confrontation occurred and Lam threw liquid on one of the men and set him on fire, Harrison said.
Arlington Fire Department officials are awaiting state lab results to confirm the contents of the liquid, police said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
