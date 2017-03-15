Arlington police searching for a suspect who set a man on fire

A man who was set on fire Wednesday was being treated at the hospital with burns to his chest and arms, Arlington police said.
Police are searching for a suspect who apparently threw liquid on another man and set him on fire, according to VaNessa Harrison, police spokeswoman.
The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Nicole Way, the Arlington police website showed. Two men walked up to a vehicle and approached the driver, Harrison said. A confrontation occurred and the driver threw liquid on one of the men and set him on fire, Harrison said.
Police have not identified the substance that was thrown on the victim and details about how the man was set on fire are unknown, Harrison said. The victim walked to a ground ambulance under his own power, Harrison said.
