Arlington baby killer set for execution Tuesday

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 9

2:19 Benbrook police appeal for help to find limping robber

1:49 New robot might one day fight crime like Robocop

1:05 'Plaid bandit' caught on video stealing $50,000 at Parks Mall in Arlington

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 2

0:45 Meet Arlington PD's newest K9 officer — Dude

1:00 Dead body found on UTA campus