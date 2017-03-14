Arlington baby killer set for execution Tuesday

A former Kennedale auto mechanic who vowed to go out in a blaze of glory after killing a father and his infant son in a 1987 Christmas Eve killing spree is scheduled to be executed Tuesday.
James Eugene Bigby, 61, was convicted of capital murder in 1991 for the two slayings. He drowned Jayson Kehler, 4 months old, in a sink and shot the child’s 26-year-old father, Michael Trekell.
The Associated Press reported that Bigby has been struggling to contain his emotions as Texas prison officials moved him to a small cell near the death chamber where he’s set for lethal injection.
Bigby arrived at the Huntsville Unit prison midafternoon Tuesday from Death Row at a prison about 45 miles to the east to await his execution Tuesday evening.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark told the AP that the 61-year-old Bigby has been trying to keep from sobbing as he tries to express his sorrow over the Fort Worth-area slayings almost 30 years ago that resulted in his death sentence.
Clark also said Bigby wanted to be sure no appeals were in the courts to try to prevent his punishment from taking place.
Bigby was also accused of killing two other men — Calvin Wesley Crane and Frank “Bubba” Johnson — later the same day, though he was never tried in those deaths.
During his trial, defense attorneys called witnesses who testified that he was a paranoid schizophrenic.
John Stickels, Bigby’s appellate attorney, said last week that his hands are tied and that Bigby has exhausted his appeals.
“Bigby has instructed me not to do anything else,” Stickels said. “He also wrote a letter to Gov. Abbott asking him to set an execution date. And then he was brought back to Tarrant County to make sure that was what he wanted to do. And that was what he wanted to do.”
Bigby has been in and out of prison since 1977, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records. Stickels said Bigby may have decided that he no longer wants to live on Death Row.
In a foiled escape attempt during his 1991 trial, Bigby grabbed a gun from behind state District Judge Don Leonard’s bench and confronted him with it in the judge’s chambers. Bigby was captured after Leonard, a bailiff and Assistant District Attorney Robert Mayfield wrestled him to the ground and took the gun.
In 2005, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Bigby’s sentence, but not his conviction, ruling that jurors were improperly not allowed to consider whether his mental illness was a mitigating factor. The court said that paranoid schizophrenia is a severe mental illness and that Bigby had proved he had it at the time of the crimes.
After hearing testimony and seeing evidence from the initial trial 15 years earlier, a second jury gave Bigby another death sentence in September 2006.
Bigby is one of four Tarrant County death row inmates, including one who has already been executed, who were scheduled for execution this year.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives and The Associated Press.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments