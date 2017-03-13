Arlington traffic stop nets 50 credit cards, 5 bags of stolen mail

Police arrested a man and a woman on Saturday after they were caught in Arlington with 50 credit cards, five backpacks full of stolen mail and an assortment of other identity information.
Alfred Cruz and Sheena Cruz were taken into custody about 9 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Skylark Drive, according to jail records.
Police found them in possession of the following, according to a police news release: 50 credit cards, five backpacks filled with mail, three laptop computers, victims’ medical files, social security cards, drugs, driver licenses, cellphones and a black BB gun that resembled a handgun.
They each face charges of fraudulently possession identifying information between 10 and 50 items, a state jail felony.
Police and the U.S. Postal Service were still investigating the case Monday.
“It will be a while before we are able to determine just how many victims we have,” said Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, police spokeswoman.
Alfred Cruz and Sheena Cruz remained in the Arlington city jail Monday with their bail amounts set at $12,600 and $11,000, respectively.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments