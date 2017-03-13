Arlington

Skull found in Arlington field identified as that of 49-year-old man

A skull found in a field off South Collins Street on March 3 was identified as that of Arlington man James Huff, 49, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

His cause of death has not yet been determined. Police do not suspect foul play, said Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, police spokeswoman.

Huff worked as a self-employed carpenter, his obituary said.

His remains were discovered near Collins and Southeast Green Oaks Boulevard by a student who was walking to Ousley Middle School.

