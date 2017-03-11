Arlington

March 11, 2017 7:47 AM

Two hospitalized in shooting at Arlington bar

By Azia Branson

ARLINGTON

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at a bar early Saturday in Arlington, police said.

Police received a report of a shooting that began about 2 a.m. at Our Glass Tavern and Sports Bar in the 700 block of North Watson Road, said Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, Arlington police spokeswoman.

Two people who were shot were taken to a nearby hospital, Harrison said. Five total crime scenes were found in the area.

The victim’s conditions were not released. Harrison did not know if any arrests have been made as of 7:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547

Arlington

