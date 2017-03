0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8 Pause

1:49 New robot might one day fight crime like Robocop

2:19 Benbrook police appeal for help to find limping robber

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

1:06 Brock boys win basketball semifinal

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 2

0:56 Tokyo Joe's at Champions Park in Arlington

1:20 Arlington's Ditto Golf Course undergoing massive renovation