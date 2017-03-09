It’s no R2D2, but Knightscope’s crime-fighting robots aid police

Maybe some day it will menacingly order citizens to drop their weapons or else, a la Robocop.
But for now, the Knightscope crime-fighting robots, demonstrated for the University of Texas at Arlington Police Department and the media on Thursday, are limited to less aggressive tasks like canning license plates for unauthorized vehicles or alerting authorities to people in restricted areas.
Or, for those working in a mall, telling you how to get to Macy’s. And they’re always videotaping and collecting data, including markers that help identify nearby wireless devices. Those latter skills helped solve a robbery
But Knightscope co-founder and former UTA student Stacy Stephens has much higher expectations for the technology.
“Long-term, our ultimate goal is to be able to predict and prevent crime,” he said, by analyzing past data with real-time, on-site information collected by the robots. “Then maybe we have the ability to put the robots into a patrol state where they are hitting those hotspots.”
The demonstration model rolling slowly around the halls of UTA’s College Park Center Thursday morning was the Knightscope K3, a 5-foot-4, 300-pound, bullet-shaped bot, which looked like a slower version of the motorized — and creepy — tackling dummies showing up on more NFL practice fields.
And of course, comparisons with whistling and chirping R2D2, the more charming Star Wars utility droid, are inescapable.
Knightscope has about two dozen robots employed through leases to about a dozen clients, all in California, including Microsoft, the Westfield Shopping Centers, Juniper Network and the Sacramento Kings.
The demonstration was the company’s first in Texas. The UTA police hosted the event and “definitely have an interest” in the product, though no decisions have been made, said Assistant Chief Patrick Bridges.
“We’re always looking for new ideas and new technology that will make our jobs safer and easier and protect our communities,” Bridges said. “It’s amazing technology.”
The K3’s sibling is the K5, a taller, more durable version for outdoor patrols, and a four-wheel version for scaling rougher terrain will be launched later this year, said Stephens.
The robots detect crimes or violations using a video camera, thermal imaging sensors, air quality sensors and a microphone that someone in distress can use to talk directly with security.
The robots can’t be purchased. They’re available only through leases of 1, 2 or 3 years, the cost equating to paying a robot $7.40 per hour.
