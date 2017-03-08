What’s that gonna be ... behind Arlington City Hall?

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 2 Pause

1:05 'Plaid bandit' caught on video stealing $50,000 at Parks Mall in Arlington

0:45 Meet Arlington PD's newest K9 officer — Dude

1:42 Water gushes over dam near flooded Sacramento

0:29 East Texas hunters find 8-legged pig

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:03 A Fort Worth dancer goes back to where it all started

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side