Armed man barricaded in Pantego repair shop surrenders

PANTEGO Police SWAT team members are at the scene Wednesday of a collision repair shop where a man believed to be armed was barricaded inside but had just surrendered at about noon.
About 4:45 a.m. Pantego police received a shots fired call and about an hour later his girlfriend called to give police his location.
About 6:45 a.m. Pantego police called Arlington police and SWAT to assist at the shop in the 3700 block of West Pioneer Parkway.
Sgt. VaNessa Harrison said the man had been driving around firing shots in the air.
One of the employees at the repair shop, who did not want to be identified, said the man is in his late 20s and lives at the shop. He described him as a "good guy," adding taht he talked to him Tuesday and he seemed OK.
Comments