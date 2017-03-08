Arlington man identified as victim of fatal crash on I-35 in Denton

The victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in north Denton on Tuesday has been identified as an Arlington man by the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Sederrick Goodwin, 32, died about 6 a.m. Tuesday after crashing his car near Milam Road, according to the medical examiner and Denton police.
Goodwin was driving south on I-35 when he lost control of the car, crossed both lanes and crashed into a light pole, said officer Shane Kizer, police spokesman.
Police believe the cause of the crash was excessive speed and faulty evasive action, Kizer said.
The engine separated from the rest of the vehicle when it hit the pole.
No other vehicles or injuries were reported.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments