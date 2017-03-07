Violent crime jumps in Arlington, but overall crime declines, chief tells council

Violent crime in Arlington last year grew at almost 12 percent, while the overall crime rate declined 4.8 percent, according to the Arlington Police Department’s annual report.
Police Chief Will Johnson, in a presentation to the City Council Tuesday, emphasized that a spike in violent crime is occurring nationwide, and that nonviolent crime in Arlington has declined 32 percent since 2010, also a national trend.
“Crime is significantly down,” Johnson elaborated in a brief press conference after his remarks to council. “You are more safe in Arlington — and America — than you were seven to 10 years ago. However, that doesn’t marginalize the fact that we do see an uptick from last year’s position, and we want to continue to press that number down.”
The homicide rate jumped 162.5 percent in 2016, but Johnson noted that the 21 murders followed a near-historic low number of eight homicides in 2015. The occurrences had been on a decline from 22 homicides in 2011.
Among the violent crimes, the number of rapes increased 38.3 percent, to 307 incidents last year; and aggravated assaults increased 8.5 percent, to 1,303. Also, motor vehicle thefts jumped 22.9 percent, to 1,079.
Meanwhile, thefts declined 10.8 percent, to 9,189; and burglaries declined 2.5 percent, to 2,115.
Among the other points in the report and Johnson’s comments:
▪ Officers seized 12 fake guns used in aggravated robberies last year, a significant increase.
▪ Police responded to at least 136,151 calls for service in 2016.
▪ Police recovered 74 percent more firearms last year than in 2015.
▪ The Crime Prevention Unit graduated 138 residents from the Citizens Police Academy, the Arlington Clergy and Police Partnership and the Hispanic Citizens Police Academy last year.
▪ Forty new police officers began training at the police academy. Johnson said police are also increasing their connections with the community to help thwart crime, including mentoring programs such as Coach 5-0, in which officers spend time with student athletes.
City Manager Trey Yelverton emphasized that police need community support.
“We have a significant emphasis here in community-based policing and transparency,” Yelverton said. “We know all of our folks are working hard, working smart. But a city police department can’t do it all on its own. It requires the partnership and efforts of the community. We’ve got a lot of good results but also a lot more work to do, and we will continue to do that.
During the press conference, Johnson also responded to a question about the case of the 16 police officers accused of falsely reported traffic stops. The police department was notified last week that the case had been dismissed after all the officers agreed to surrender their police licenses to avoid criminal charges.
“I would tell you that the officers in the Arlington Police Department have the highest ethical standards and integrity, and when and if that is compromised, those officers in the organization want it addressed,” said Johnson, who heads a 600-officer police force. “I’m glad this case has finally come to conclusion, and that the actions of a few don’t reflect on the caliber of work done and the commitment of all the others that are serving with integrity and honor each and every day.”
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
