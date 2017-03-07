Man fatally shot in Arlington home early Tuesday morning, police say

A man who was shot multiple times in an Arlington home early Tuesday morning died at the hospital, according to Arlington police.
Police were called about 5:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Cousins Lane and they found a man inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an Arlington Police Department news release. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity was not immediately available.
During the preliminary stages of the investigation, police believe someone forced entry into the home.
Anyone with information can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers 817-469-TIPS and remain anonymous, the news release said.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
