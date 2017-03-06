Clerk kills suspect in reported robbery at Arlington store, police say

A convenience store clerk in Arlington fatally shot a man who was reportedly trying to rob the store Monday night.
The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. at the Super Save store in the 2500 block of E. Abram Street near Texas 360, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman.
The clerk told police that two people entered the store and that one pulled out a gun.
“He believed they were there to rob him,” Cook said.
The clerk shot the man who allegedly pulled out the weapon.
Detectives were still investigating the shooting Monday night. A second person was being detained by police for questioning, Cook said.
A female store clerk hid in a cooler at the store during the incident, Cook told reporters at the scene.
Interview at the scene w/ Lt Chris Cook... @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/cr4WLgV39I— Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) March 7, 2017
