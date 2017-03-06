Could former Eastern Star Home be site of Arlington school district fine arts center?

The Arlington school district has been busy with construction projects ever since voters approved a record $663.1 million bond program three years ago. Two of the key districtwide projects — an agriculture science center and a career and technical education center — are set to open in August.
Although officials aren’t saying so yet, a third districtwide facility — a 2,500-seat fine arts center — could be close behind.
The former site of the historic Eastern Star Home just south of AT&T Stadium has been acquired by the Arlington school district, which expects to announce plans for the property in a few weeks, a district spokeswoman said Monday.
The school district bought the 28.5-acre site near Division and Collins streets on Dec. 22, according to deed records. The Eastern Star retirement home, which had been vacant since 2001, was torn down in 2013.
Arlington schools spokeswoman Leslie Johnston said the district is looking at several possibilities but would not elaborate.
“We haven’t announced anything specific,” Johnston said. “In a few weeks, we will be making an announcement.”
At its Dec. 8 meeting trustees met in closed session to discuss a real estate purchase for a fine arts center, according to records.
Officials have been exploring partnerships with public and private entities for the center, which is expected to cost about $32 million for construction and design.
Cindy Powell, the district’s chief financial officer, has previously said the district has some leeway to finish the building by its fall 2018 projected completion date because classes don’t have to be held there the day school starts. The center will include an instrument repair center, classroom space and gallery space.
The Eastern Star Home opened in 1924, but the organization moved from the property in 2001. It was demolished in 2013 by the bank that owned it in an effort to sell the property. At the time, it was one of Arlington’s most historic properties.
A sale didn’t happen and the bank sold the property in June 2015 to investors from West Texas and Houston for $5.8 million. The investors, Bryan Hoffman and Michael Johnson, had planned a mixed-used project of apartments, a hotel, and office and retail space.
Providence Bank of Columbia, Mo., took ownership of the land in 2012 as part of the bankruptcy of its former owner, Carrollton-based South of the Stadium Llc.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
