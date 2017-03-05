Hurst teen dies after crash in Arlington

1:05 'Plaid bandit' caught on video stealing $50,000 at Parks Mall in Arlington Pause

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 2

0:45 Meet Arlington PD's newest K9 officer — Dude

2:16 'Wild About Reading' stresses importance of picking up a book

0:28 Washington CB Sidney Jones on possibility of playing for Cowboys

1:26 Jerry Jones: No truth to any rumor regarding a three-way trade that would send QB Tony Romo to Redskins

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:32 Texas A&M safety Justin Evans on criticism of coach Kevin Sumlin

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side