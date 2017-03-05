Hurst teen dies after crash in Arlington

A Hurst teen died Sunday morning from injuries she suffered a few hours earlier in a crash on Interstate 20 near Collins Street.
Police believe the vehicle Tabatha Romaker was riding in hydroplaned as the driver, a 17-year-old male, changed lanes Saturday night. The vehicle ended up sideways in traffic and was hit by another car. The driver’s name and condition has not been released.
The wreck occurred about 9:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 900 block of Interstate 20.
Romaker, 17, died at 4:02 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.
Sister Chanel Dalby, 24, of Joshua, said Tabitha was a senior at L.D. Bell High School and president of the L.D. Bell Choir.
Dalby said her sister just got accepted into Texas Woman’s University earlier this week and wanted to be a trauma nurse, but her big dream was to be a brain surgeon.
“She really knew what she wanted and knew where she wanted to go,” Dalby said, who added her little sister often helped with her college math homework.
Dalby said her sister loved helping others, even animals, and often volunteered at a local animal shelter.
“She was very selfless, even if she was having the worst day. If someone needed help, she would drop whatever she was doing and be there for them,” Dalby said. “The world is going to be a lot darker without her in it.”
The family didn’t know specifics about what caused the crash, but Dalby said it happened as Tabitha’s boyfriend was taking her home from dinner with his family at an Olive Garden restaurant.
Dalby said Tabitha’s boyfriend of two years broke his jaw in the crash and is having reconstructive surgery. On Sunday evening he was in stable condition.
A woman driving the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
