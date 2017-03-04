Family demands Arlington release video of fatal police shooting of black man

Tavis Crane’s mother, De-on Crane, stood with other family members and protesters on Saturday and prayed.
About 30 people stood near the front of Arlington’s main police station in support of allowing the mother to see dash camera video of her son’s death.
Crane was stopped by police on Feb. 1 in the 1700 block of Spring Lake Drive because he had several outstanding arrest warrants, police have said. After being asked multiple times, Crane refused to exit the car, police have said.
Crane ran over Cpl. Elise Bowden at least twice before he was fatally shot by a second police officer, Craig Roper, who had climbed into Crane’s vehicle, according to authorities.
“Tavis was not a monster,” De-on Crane said. “Tavis was a 23-year-old kid who died at the hands of a police officer. I just want to know the truth about how he died.”
Bowden suffered multiple injuries, including broken bones, that resulted from the incident and spent several days recovering in the hospital.
Crane’s relatives have challenged the version of events offered by authorities. Lee Merritt, the attorney representing the family, said he has witnesses who say Roper initiated a struggle that resulted in Crane’s death.
After Merritt’s statement, police issued a news release that stated they had tried to connect with Crane’s mother several times but had not heard anything from the family.
Police also said they were coordinating with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office concerning the release of the dash cam video and stood by their version of events as true and correct.
De-on Crane said she was in the lobby of the police department when that news release was distributed. De-on Crane said she is unaware that anyone from the police department has tried to contact her.
Tavis Crane’s grandmother, 68-year-old Beverly Millikin, told the gathering on Saturday that she had to figure out a way to stop her grandchildren from learning how to hate.
“How can I keep one of my grandsons from walking up to a police officer and asking him, ‘Are you the one who took my father’s life?’” she asked.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
