Arlington teen dies in motorcycle crash near Texas 360

A 17-year-old man died in the hospital after crashing on his motorcycle in Arlington Thursday night.
Armando Chavez, of Arlington, was taken to Medical City Arlington after he lost control of his bike and crashed into a mailbox about 6:45 p.m. at the 1800 block of Billy B Avenue near Texas 360, police said.
He was later pronounced dead at 8:54 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Arlington police are investigating the cause of the crash and said speed is a potential factor.
Chavez’s home address is listed at the 1600 block of Debra Drive, just .2 miles away from where the crash happened. Police did not know if he was on his way to or from his house.
