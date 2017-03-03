Bones found in field in southeast Arlington, police say

1:20 IKEA in Grand Prairie under construction Pause

2:58 The best photos of 2016 from the Star-Telegram

1:05 'Plaid bandit' caught on video stealing $50,000 at Parks Mall in Arlington

12:46 Veronica Dunnachie sentenced to life in prison for murdering her husband and his daughter

4:25 Rick Carlisle talks about the Grizzlies

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:48 Play catch with Yu Darvish

3:04 Six Flags debuts new VR coaster experience

0:43 Fort Worth Police SWAT responds to Valero robbery situation