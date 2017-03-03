Bones found in field in southeast Arlington, police say

Police are investigating the discovery of bones in a field in southeast Arlington.
A student was on his way to school Friday when he found a bone near Southeast Green Oaks Boulevard and Collins Street, police said.
The student brought the bone to his school, Ousley Junior High, and officials there notified police. When officers arrived at the field, they found several more bones, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman.
Police and the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office are investigating the case. Further details were not being released Friday.
