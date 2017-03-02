Two-alarm fire reported at Six Flags Mall demolition site

A structure fire was reported at the Six Flags Mall demolition site in Arlington about 6 p.m. Thursday, said Lt. David Tyler, fire department spokesman.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene near E. Division Street and Texas 360 about 5:45 p.m.
Large plumes of black smoke could be seen on Texas Department of Transportation traffic cameras at the old mall, which is being demolished to clear space for an industrial complex.
No injuries had been reported as of 6:30 p.m. About 10 fire trucks had responded to the scene, Tyler said.
Firefighters also battled a blaze at the mall demolition site last month, when flames tore through the ceiling above the old food court.
The mall opened in 1970 as the first enclosed shopping center in Arlington. In December 2012, Fort Worth businessman G.L. Buck Harris, who once operated a large antique mall in west Fort Worth, bought the 364,000-square-foot center portion of the mall, which had been renamed Plaza Central. He reopened it — briefly — as a Hispanic-themed shopping center in July 2014.
