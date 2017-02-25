Six Flags Over Texas opens for 2017 season

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 22 Pause

0:35 New roller coaster at Six Flags: The Joker

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler advances to semifinals

0:46 Texas transgender wrestler advances to state championship final

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:56 Police: One injured during armed robbery shooting in Dallas