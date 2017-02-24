Teens robbed 4 Arlington 7-Eleven stores early Friday, police say

1:17 Texas Live! A first look at the Rangers dining and entertainment project Pause

4:45 MLB commissioner supports new Rangers ballpark, Texas Live!

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

1:00 Transitioning AHHS grad on FWISD transgender bathroom policy

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:58 The best photos of 2016 from the Star-Telegram