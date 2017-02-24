Teens robbed 4 Arlington 7-Eleven stores early Friday, police say

Four overnight robberies of 7-Eleven stores in Arlington resulted in a brief car chase before one suspect crashed into a light pole and another was caught fleeing on foot early Friday, police said.
Akisha Gonzalez, 19, and Paul Mandujano, 17, face aggravated robbery charges and a charge of evading arrest in the case, according to a police press release.
Detectives believe the pair began robbing the stores about 1:40 a.m., starting with the location at 1201 W. Randol Mill Road, in north Arlington.
From there, the press release said, they robbed stores at 1425 S. Collins at 2:12 a.m., 2120 E. Abram Street at 3 a.m. and 700 Interstate 20 service road at 3:58 a.m.
After the first robbery, police began staging outside city 7-Eleven stores. When two suspects left the I-20 service road location after what appeared to be a robbery, officers approached their car in the parking lot of a nearby pizza restaurant.
Mandujano ran away, and Gonzalez drove off, the press release said. Gonzalez crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Bardin and Matlock Road, about a mile away. Officers caught Mandujano nearby in the 800 block of W. Stephens Street.
In the robberies, police said, the two suspects wore masks and hooded shirts. One was armed with a revolver.
Officers recovered the gun, and then discovered it had been reported stolen in 1979 in St. Louis, Mo., the press release said.
Gonzalez and Mandujano remained in the Arlington city jail Friday night with their bail amounts set at $62,500 and $61,000, respectively.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
