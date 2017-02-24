Hilton Arlington sold to new owner; no big changes planned

The Hilton Arlington hotel has a new owner — but don’t look for much else to change.
The 15-story hotel, built in 1983 near Six Flags Over Texas, was sold Feb. 10 to U.S. OCG, a Los Angeles-based global investment firm and wholly-owned subsidiary of OCG China.
The sale price for the 308-room hotel was $46 million, according to the website of the Blank Rome law firm, which represented the buyer. Hilton General Manager Joe Jennings said the hotel would not confirm a sale price.
Chief among the things that won’t change is the name, Jennings said.
“It was born a Hilton and always been a Hilton,” he said. “Everything will be exactly the same.”
That’s partly because of a $13 million “top-to-bottom” renovation, which included the $1.2 million transformation of the Club Septembers bar into the popular R-Bar Restaurant.
“We’re the No. 1 hotel in Arlington on TripAdvisor,” Jennings said. Indeed, the website’s nearly 1,100 reviews rate it tops among Arlington’s 64 hotels.
The property, at 2401 E. Lamar Blvd, north of Interstate 30, has had six prior owners, according to the Tarrant Appraisal District website.
Interstate Hotels and Resorts has owned the Hilton the past eight years, Jennings said, and will continue on as manager of the property.
TAD appraised the market value of the nearly 210,000-square-foot hotel and the site at $24.46 million.
The change in ownership occurs as Arlington’s entertainment district is churning with activity, including construction of the $250 million Texas Live! entertainment complex and high-rise luxury hotel/conference facility. Next door will be the new $1 billion retractable-roof stadium for the Texas Rangers, planned to open in 2020.
“There is a lot of exciting development that will keep us competitive,” said Decima Mullen, senior director of marketing and public relations for the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We’re not surprised that people are investing given all the development opportunity.”
He said Arlington now has about 6,000 hotel rooms, well short of what the city needs for its tourism industry.
The Arlington Hilton’s amenities include an indoor/outdoor heated pool, a fitness center that “exceeds Hilton’s standards,” Jennings said, and 11,000 square feet of meeting/ballroom space. It was expanded in 2006 with a second, 5,000-square-foot ballroom.
Jennings said the hotel’s annual evaluation report from the Hilton Hotels and Resorts corporate office arrived in the mail Friday afternoon, citing its fifth consecutive Outstanding Quality Assurance Evaluation.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
Comments