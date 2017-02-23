Silver Alert issued for Arlington man with Alzheimer’s

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for an 82-year-old Arlington man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
Robert Earl Davidson was last seen about 11:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Mandy Way in south Arlington, according to a police press release.
He was able to gain access to vehicle keys and is believed to be driving a gray 2013 GMC Arcadia SUV.
Davidson is about six feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds, the press release said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
