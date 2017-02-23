Police arrest hit-and-run suspect in crash that sent nine to the hospital

A 22-year-old hit-and-run suspect was arrested Tuesday in Grand Prairie, police said.
Dalton Hestand, of Kennedale, faces eight charges of failure to stop and render aid after police say he fled the scene of a crash that sent nine people to the hospital on Feb. 11.
Seven children and two adults were taken to the hospital after a Honda Pilot minivan traveling south on Texas 360 was struck from behind causing the minivan to hit another vehicle, overturn and roll into a ditch.
Some in the van not wearing seat belts were ejected and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The injured were taken to at least four different hospitals by Grand Prairie Fire Department, Arlington emergency medical personnel and a helicopter ambulance.
The occupants of the other vehicle involved stopped to talk with police and were not injured.
Hestand is being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a total bond set at $170,000.
