Arlington man gets life in prison for fatal stabbing sparked by road rage

A Tarrant County jury sentenced a 47-year-old Arlington man to life in prison Tuesday.
Pervis Lee Andrews Jr., was accused of stabbing 25-year-old Dustin Marchell McGee in the chest while they were in the parking lot in the 300 block of Lincoln Square on Nov. 8, 2015.
Pervis was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had previous convictions for a list of other charges, according to records with the Tarrant County District Clerk.
A friend of McGee’s told investigators that on the morning of his death, McGee tried to turn left but could not complete his turn because of heavy traffic. The driver behind them, Andrews, honked his horn in anger, according to police. Then Andrews walked to McGee’s car and asked him if he had a problem, and McGee said “no”. McGee and his friend started to go to Chaucer’s sushi lounge in the 200 block of Lincoln Square about 2 a.m., but left after they saw that everyone else was leaving.
They wound up directly behind Andrews’ vehicle, and this time Andrews was the one blocking traffic, so McGee tried to drive around him, police said.
Visibly upset, Andrews pulled into a parking spot and McGee followed. The two men got out and argued.
McGee tried to get back in his car, but Andrews grabbed his door and the two “struck each other multiple times,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Andrews stabbed McGee, the affidavit says, and McGee took off running. Andrews slashed McGee’s tires and then went looking for him, the affidavit said.
McGee was later found on the ground in front of Sherlock’s Baker St. Pub and Grill.
McGee was pronounced dead at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Andrews’ criminal record dates to 1987 and includes burglary of a building, evading arrest, harassment and several charges of assault on a family member causing bodily injury, according to public records.
This story includes information from the Star-Telegram archives.
