Arlington mayor, two council members draw May 6 challengers

A last-minute barrage of City Council candidates has created contested races for Mayor Jeff Williams and two other incumbents in the May 6 election.
Chris “Dobi” Dobson, a substitute teacher who has run for council before, is challenging Williams’ bid for a second two-year term. Dobson is among five candidates who filed just before the 5 p.m. Friday deadline.
With Councilman Robert Rivera’s announcement that he won’t seek re-election, a fourth candidate — Pablo R. Frias, an aircraft cabinet maker — joined the slate of hopefuls for his District 3 seat. The earlier filers are Marvin Sutton, an air traffic controller; Roxanne Thalman, a development analyst; and Blerim Elmazi, a jurisprudence doctoral student.
District 4 Councilwoman Kathryn Wilemon now faces a challenge from Teresa Rushing, who listed her occupation as “crew tracker.”
District 5 Councilwoman Lana Wolff drew two late challengers: Matthew Powers and Dakota Loupe, who listed their occupations as consultant and entrepreneur, respectively.
At-large District 8 Councilman Michael Glaspie’s bid remains uncontested.
The Arlington school board has two contested races. Place 6 Trustee Bowie Hogg is facing Hunter Crow, a political advocate, and Natalie Hereford, a student. Place 7 Trustee Kecia Mays is running against Benita Shepherd, an activities director.
Kennedale
Unrest over a large water/sewer rate increase spawned challengers for all three Kennedale City Council incumbents whose terms are expiring.
Place 1 Councilman Charles Overstreet is running against Rockie Gilley, an information technology consultant. Place 3 Councilman Mike Walker is facing challenger Sandra Lee, a truancy officer.
Place 5 Councilman Frank Fernandez has two challengers: retiree Jan Joplin and Perry Clementi, an auto tech assistant manager.
Dalworthington Gardens
Place 3 Councilwoman Cathy Stein has drawn challenger Bob Harvey, a former chief of the Saginaw Fire Department.
In Place 5, Richard Pell, an engineer/business owner, is the only candidate running to replace Councilman Steve Loe, who is not seeking re-election.
Pantego
Pantego voters get to decide not only contested Town Council races but also a proposition to renew the quarter-cent sales tax dedicated to street maintenance, a levy that has to be reapproved by voters every three years.
For public office, retired City Manager Doug Davis has filed to replace Mayor Melody Paradise, who is not seeking re-election.
Place 5 Councilman Don Surratt is facing a challenge from former Councilman Charles Price.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
Comments