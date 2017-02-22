Jogger shoots man who was trying to rob him in Arlington

2:05 Take a look inside Selena Gomez's $2.9 million Fort Worth house Pause

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

0:16 Iconic Weatherford building is demolished

0:31 A woman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after trying to save animals from her burning house

0:33 Fort Worth woman killed in her home

3:02 Godley gets past Kennedale and into regional tourney

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia House