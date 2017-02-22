Jogger shoots man who was trying to rob him in Arlington

A jogger carrying a concealed weapon shot a suspect who was trying to rob him at gunpoint early Wednesday in southwest Arlington, police said.
A man in his 20s was jogging about 6 a.m. from his home to LA Fitness, a part of his morning routine, when he noticed a pickup following him near the 6000 block of Poly Webb Road, said Lt. Chris Cook, Arlington police spokesman.
The truck circled in front of the jogger, then a juvenile suspect got out of the passenger side, pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings. The jogger then pulled out his gun and began firing at the suspect, striking him at least once in the leg.
The suspect and a driver fled the scene and officers found the pickup truck abandoned nearby at Cedar Cove Court. The pickup was reported stolen in Arlington three days ago, Cook said.
Officers later pulled over a woman driving an SUV at Poly Webb Road and Little Road and found the wounded suspect in the passenger seat. He was taken to Medical City Arlington with non-life threatening injuries, Cook said.
Police are still trying to determine the woman’s involvement in the case. The suspect will not be identified because he is a juvenile.
Several rounds were found at the scene but police did not know early Wednesday whether the suspect had fired his weapon.
Cook did not know whether the jogger was licensed to carry a concealed handgun. He was not injured.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
