Police: Woman killed in attempted murder-suicide in Grand Prairie

A woman was killed Monday night in an attempted murder-suicide at a Grand Prairie apartment complex, according to a police press release.
A man who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound was in critical condition Tuesday and not expected to survive, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the Grand Manor Apartments in the 1700 block of W. Tarrant Road about 9 p.m. after 911 callers reported hearing gunfire and a woman screaming.
Police arrived and found the woman dead of a gunshot wound in a stairwell, the press release said. They also found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Both were found in front of the woman’s apartment.
Detectives believe some type of domestic violence disturbance happened before the shooting, but further details were not being released Tuesday.
The man and woman have not been identified by police.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments