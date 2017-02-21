At least 13 animals killed in Grand Prairie house fire, reports say

A woman was hospitalized Monday night after trying to save her many animals from her burning home, according to media reports.
Firefighters responded to the home in the 500 block of Northeast 4th Street about 7 p.m. and saw a lot of smoke and flames, according to NBC 5.
A man and woman tried to go back inside to rescue pets, FOX 4 reported. Six dogs were rescued, but 13 dogs and an unknown number of cats and birds died, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns, NBC 5 reported. She is expected to recover.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, reports said.
