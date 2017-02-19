Motorist killed in single-vehicle wreck in Arlington

A 26-year-old motorist was killed early Sunday when he lost control of his car and crashed on West Green Oaks Boulevard, police said.
Aaron Arter of Arlington died at 1:38 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
No other injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Green Oaks, near Pleasant Ridge Road.
Police determined that the car was southbound when it hit the center median and rolled into the northbound lanes. Arter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers closed down part of Green Oaks for about three hours to investigate. Speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash, police said.
