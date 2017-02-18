Suspect in death of Fort Worth businesswoman fatally shot by Grand Prairie officer

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

0:33 Fort Worth woman killed in her home

3:18 Rangers' Elvis Andrus arrives in camp, feeling good

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

4:02 Josh Hamilton likes his chances at Rangers roster

1:54 Rangers Elvis Andrus is getting married and having a child