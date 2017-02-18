Suspect in death of Fort Worth businesswoman fatally shot by Grand Prairie officer

A 30-year-old man accused of killing a well-known Fort Worth businesswoman was fatally shot by an officer in Grand Prairie Friday, police said.
Joshua Henry, out on bond in the slaying of Nicole “Nikki” Blahitka on Dec. 30, died in the hospital.
Grand Prairie officers responded to a home about 6:30 p.m. at the 400 block of East Cober Drive after receiving a report from the relative of a man inside destroying the house and property, police said.
While one officer was speaking with Henry, he became belligerent and walked away, police said. When the officer tried to stop him, he began assaulting the officer and a “significant physical altercation ensued,” police said.
The officer fired once and struck Henry in the midsection.
The officer, who has not been identified, was placed on routine administrative leave.
Confession
Blahitka, 49, was found dead Dec. 30 by her 12-year-old son and housekeeper at her home in the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive, an affluent area in southwest Fort Worth. Henry and Blahitka had a tumultuous romantic relationship.
Fort Worth police said Jan. 3 that Henry had confessed to killing his girlfriend, the owner of Lon Smith Roofing.
In a jailhouse interview later that day, Henry denied making a confession but said he had told police that he was with Blahitka the night before she died and that the couple had a “disagreement,” after which he walked home.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, he told homicide detectives in a voluntary interview Jan. 2 that he shot Blahitka.
“During the course of the interview he began to cry and confessed to shooting Nicole during an argument,” the affidavit says.
Blahitka, Henry told police, had retrieved a .40-caliber gun during the argument. Henry said he then “removed the firearm from Nicole and shot her twice,” the affidavit says.
“He described shooting her first in the shoulder then shooting her in the head as she stood near her bed,” the affidavit says.
After the shooting, Henry told police, he walked home.
Henry told detectives he got rid of his clothes in the woods and threw the gun into a river. He also told police he threw his two cellphones into a pond near Blahitka’s home.
The affidavit says Blahitka “was indeed shot twice, once in the left shoulder and once in the head.”
Police found a .40-caliber casing, the affidavit says.
Blahitka, whose father founded Fort Worth-based Lon Smith Roofing in 1974, had two children with her ex-husband. The couple divorced in April. Her home on Middlewood Drive, in the Riverhills addition of Edwards Ranch, is valued at more than $1.4 million, according to the Tarrant Appraisal District.
Court records show that Henry’s bond was reduced from $250,000 to $100,000 on Jan. 26 with conditions including no drugs or alcohol, no new offenses, no use of weapons, among others. He posted bond on Jan. 27, records show.
Staff writer Ryan Osborne contributed to this report.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
