1:06 PBR Country Bar added to TexasLive! lineup at ballpark Pause

1:42 Water gushes over dam near flooded Sacramento

2:29 Injured officer released from hospital

0:52 Arlington police kill wanted man after he ran over an officer during a traffic stop

2:24 New Joker ride coming to Six Flags Over Texas

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

2:42 Birdville girls top Saginaw Boswell in overtime thriller

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story