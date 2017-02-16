Pair poses as Arlington city employees, steals from elderly woman

Police are seeking information about two people who posed as employees of the city of Arlington’s water department and stole from an elderly woman earlier this month.
The male and female suspects went to the home in the 1000 block of Colonial Court on Feb. 4, saying they needed to check the water in her home, said police spokesman Steven Bartolotta. They wore ID tags and gloves, and used walkie-talkies to “make themselves look official.”
The female suspect distracted the elderly woman while the man stole two handguns, a safe, cash, credit cards and jewelry, Bartolotta said. They left in a white SUV or truck with a camper.
Police believe the suspects are involved in similar offenses in Irving and Richardson, Bartolotta said.
Police released surveillance video of the suspects in the home Thursday.
If you have information about the suspects, police request you call Detective Eddie Green at 817-459-6073.
Arlington Water Utilities employees wear a city uniform, have a badge and are in city-marked vehicles, police said.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments