Grand Prairie man’s cat named Angel saves him from house fire

Reed McIntosh was asleep in his home early Tuesday when his cat, Angel, started pawing at his face and he awoke to his house on fire, Fox 4 News reported.
The 74-year-old man then heard the smoke alarm going off in his garage and was able to get outside the home safely and call 911.
Grand Prairie firefighters arrived and put out the blaze. They searched for the cats and found them but Angel, along with four other cats in the home, didn’t survive, the station reported. They died of smoke inhalation, according to a GoFundMe page McIntosh set up.
Angel the cat saves his owner before dying in fire https://t.co/T9iISk30G9 pic.twitter.com/rIGkYnHxC8— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) February 16, 2017
Animal control brought the cats out in a clothes basket so McIntosh could say goodbye, he told Fox 4 News.
“If it hadn’t been for Angel, I would’ve been dead,” McIntosh told the station. “I think that was destined to be his name.”
