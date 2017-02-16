Grand Prairie man’s cat named Angel saves him from house fire

2:29 Injured officer released from hospital Pause

0:52 Arlington police kill wanted man after he ran over an officer during a traffic stop

3:46 Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint in Minneapolis

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy

0:57 Arlington homeowner fatally shoots teen breaking into car, police say

0:20 Gov. Greg Abbott talks about Ft. Hood flood related tragedy

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite