Lawyer: Officer ‘initiated a struggle’ that led to man’s death during traffic stop

The attorney for the family of a man who was fatally shot by Arlington police this month during a traffic stop held a sit-in at police headquarters Wednesday, calling for the release of dashcam video from the incident.
Police have said that Tavis Crane, 23, who had warrants for his arrest, refused multiple times Feb. 1 to get out of his vehicle when asked to do so by Cpl. Elise Bowden before twice running over her. A backup officer, Craig Roper, who was partially in the car before it started moving, then got all the way in and fatally shot Crane, police have said.
Bowden suffered multiple injuries, including broken bones, and was hospitalized for several days.
Crane family attorney Lee Merritt has said witness accounts differ from the version released by police.
In a press release Wednesday, Merritt — who also represents Jacqueline Craig, the black woman arrested by a white Fort Worth police officer in an incident that went viral on social media — said Roper “initiated a struggle that culminated in Crane’s death.”
Police have said that two dashcam videos captured the incident and that they would work with the Tarrant County district attorney’s office on their possible release to the public.
Merritt said the Police Department has “shirked” its responsibility to be transparent and accountable in the use of deadly force by ignoring repeated requests to release the video or let the family see it in private. He also accused the department of being “callous and dismissive regarding the cry for understanding.”
In response, police issued a news release Wednesday afternoon saying Merritt’s statement contained inaccuracies and had an “inflammatory tone.”
“Representatives with the department have attempted to contact the decedent’s mother on multiple occasions from the beginning of this incident to provide official updates on the investigative process,” the press release says. “... The department has been compassionate in its approach with the family. The executive commander over Central Investigations Division continues to seek an opportunity to make direct contact with the family or an authorized legal representative. To date, we have yet to hear from the family themselves regarding whom they have authorized us to communicate with concerning case progress.”
The @ArlingtonPD has responded to the families demand to be heard & respected with a press release ... WE'RE IN THE LOBBY! pic.twitter.com/V4Yaa9dXio— S. Lee Merritt (@MeritLaw) February 15, 2017
The officer-involved shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Bowden was conducting a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Spring Lake Drive when she noticed that Crane had warrants for his arrest. Four people were in the car, including a 2-year-old.
Crane had a felony warrant from Dallas County for a probation violation and multiple misdemeanor warrants out of Grand Prairie, police said.
Bowden called for backup, and two units responded.
“She was very polite. The suspect was given so many chances to get out of the vehicle that I’d say she was begging him to get out,” Lt. Chris Cook, a police spokesman, said earlier this month.
Crane refused to comply as Bowden walked to the back of the car and Roper entered the suspect’s car through a passenger door. Crane put the car in reverse, hitting Bowden and slamming into her patrol car, police said.
Crane pulled forward, again running over Bowden, police said.
Roper, who by then was in a rear passenger seat, shot Crane.
The car came to a stop at the end of the street, police said. Crane was taken to Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nobody else was injured.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
