New senior center, firefighters civil service on Arlington ballot

The City Council Tuesday loaded up the May 6 general election ballot, asking voters to consider funding a $45 million, 68,000-square-foot adult activity center and adopting a civil service system for city firefighters.
Before adding the senior center bond project, the council reduced the total cost of $55 million proposed to be listed on the ballot. The figure included a more aggressive accounting for inflation that some council members considered excessive and feared some voters would reject the project out of hand as too expensive.
“To do that to this particular project is almost villainization,” said Councilman Charlie Parker. “I don’t want to put something in front the people that is so astronomical that they’re going to go, ‘You’re crazy.’”
A consultant estimated the cost of the center at $37.7 million in December 2015, based on preliminary, conceptual drawings. To account for inflation that would accrue before construction begins in 2020 or 2021, the staff factored in a rate reflecting the high cost increases in the construction industry -- about .8 percent per month.
The council decided to use a factor closer to the much milder Consumer Price Index to assess inflation on the project. The council action effectively caps the cost at $45 million.
The center would be built on wooded property at the Pierce-Burch Water Treatment Plant’s 25-acre site just east of Lake Arlington
Open to residents age 50 and over, the facility could include a gymnasium, indoor track, aquatic center, kitchen, aqua-therapy, group fitness areas and lounges among other amenities.
Voters also will decide on a civil service system, a more rigid process for hing, promoting and disciplining employees.
The Arlington Professional Fire Fighters Association, which has had a contentious relationship with Fire Chief Don Crowson and the department leadership, successfully petitioned to require the City Council to put the issue on the ballot
Established by Chapter 143 of the Texas Local Government Code, civil service is designed to eliminate political interference and to create permanent employment tenure. It places more value on testing and seniority and can limit the influence of management on personnel matters.
Crowson, who has headed the department for 6 1/2 years, said the city’s current personnel system has worked well.
“I do feel that our current hiring process is highly successful, especially in our efforts to be more reflective of the community we serve,” Crowson said in an interview.
Arlington voters overwhelmingly rejected both previous fire and police civil service propositions, according to a staff report. The vote was 7,922 to 4,627 in a 1979 election, and 9,843 to 5,277 in 1991. In those elections, petitions called for adopting civil service for both the police and fire departments. Only the fire department was the subject of a petition for the May 6 election.
Dallas and Fort Worth are among a number of larger cities in the area that have civil service programs.
City voters also will do their perennial election duty on May 6 -- choose City Council members. The seats of Mayor Jeff Williams and Council members Robert Rivera, Kathryn Wilemon, Lana Wolff and Michael Glaspie are expiring.
Following Rivera’s announcement that he won’t run for re-election, two candidates have filed to replace him -- Roxanne Thalman, an air traffic controller, and Blerim Elmazi, a doctoral degree candidate. The other incumbents have filed and so far have no challengers. The filing candidate deadline is Friday.
