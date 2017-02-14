Officials identify teen killed by homeowner during Arlington car burglary

A teen who was shot to death in Arlington early Sunday was identified as David Crews, 17, of Arlington by the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Crews was pronounced dead at 3:44 a.m. at Medical City Arlington after he was shot by a resident in the 3700 block of French Wood Drive.
Officers responded to the shooting about 3 a.m. and found Crews injured in the street. He was reportedly trying to burglarize a vehicle when he was shot by a homeowner, police said.
A second teen, 19, “came to speak to detectives [Sunday] night and was involved,” said Lt. Chris Cook, Arlington police spokesman.
No arrests had been made as of Monday evening.
Arlington police “continue to investigate this incident and allow the facts to lead us through conclusions that will be forwarded” to the Tarrant County district attorney’s office, Cook said.
A neighbor a few houses down from where the shots were fired was in tears as she described seeing police lights and going outside to see emergency personnel doing chest compressions on a teen.
She said the teen was lying about 20 feet from her car, which was damaged in two places when at least one bullet ricocheted.
Amber Wallace also heard the shots, which awakened her daughter. In her six years in the neighborhood, she has not heard of any car burglaries in the area.
“It’s just sad that a teenager doing something stupid ends up dead,” she said.
Staff writer Susan McFarland contributed to this report.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments