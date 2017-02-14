Driver who died in Texas 360 crash in Arlington identified

The driver of a truck who died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Arlington has been identified as Arturo Vasquez, 43, by the Tarrant County medical examiner.
No hometown was listed for Vasquez.
The truck was southbound on Texas 360 and exiting onto Arkansas Lane about 10 p.m. when the driver lost control, causing the truck to overturn, according to a police press release. The wreck happened about 10 p.m.
Police said they believe speed was a factor.
