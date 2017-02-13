Second person involved in car burglary that led to death of 17-year-old comes forward

Arlington police said Monday that a second person had come forward regarding the vehicle burglary that was interrupted by a homeowner early Sunday and resulted in the shooting death of a 17-year-old.
The second person, a 19-year-old “came to speak to detectives [Sunday] night and was involved,” Lt. Chris Cook, a police spokesman, said in an email.
As of Monday evening no arrests had been made in the case, which happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of French Wood Drive in west Arlington. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office had not released the identity of the 17-year-old.
Arlington police “continue to investigate this incident and allow the facts to lead us through conclusions that will be forwarded” to the Tarrant County district attorney’s office,” Cook said in the email.
A woman who answered the door Sunday afternoon at the home where the shooting took place declined to speak with the Star-Telegram.
A neighbor a few houses down from where the shots were fired remained shaken Sunday evening as she described seeing emergency personnel doing chest compressions on the teen about 20 feet from her car, which was damaged in two places by ricochets from at least one bullet.
