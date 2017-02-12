Arrest made in death of Arlington mom who was selling jewelry for Christmas money

Arlington police say an arrest has been made in a December homicide involving a woman who was trying to sell some of her jewelry for Christmas money.
Police said Sunday that they had coordinated the arrest of Mario Hernan Lopez Gamez, 33, in connection with the death of April VanCleave on Dec. 15. Gamez was arrested in the Houston area.
Officers from the Arlington Police Department’s Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task force made the arrest Saturday, police said in a news release.
Police have said that VanCleave was trying to complete an online exchange for Christmas money using a smartphone app. Accompanied by her husband, she agreed to meet the buyer at the Target store at South Cooper Street and Arbrook Boulevard. When the buyer didn’t show, police say VanCleave and her husband drove back to their apartment complex about a mile away. The husband dropped VanCleave off and headed back to work.
Then, witnesses told police, two men in a maroon Ford F-150 shot her and left.
Vancleave, wounded in the stomach, was taken to Medical Center Arlington, where she died in surgery.
At the time of the shooting, Arlington police Lt. Chris Cook said VanCleave took proper precaution, agreeing to meet her buyers at a public place.
“This is a bad case,” he said. “She’s just trying to do the right thing by meeting the potential buyer in a well-occupied place. That’s what she did. Unfortunately, the suspects followed her home.”
