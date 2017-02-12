Arlington

Homeowner fatally shoots man breaking into car, Arlington police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ARLINGTON

A homeowner shot and killed a man who authorities say was breaking into a car on a street, police said Sunday.

The name of the man who was fatally shot had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Patrol officers responded to a shooting call about 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of French Wood Drive.

When they arrived, police located a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A homeowner told police that he had shot the man after interrupting him committing a vehicle burglary.

Police did not release any other details.

An investigation into the shooting continued.

