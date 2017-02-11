Nine taken to hospital after van overturns in Grand Prairie

Seven children and two adults were taken to the hospital Saturday after a Honda Pilot minivan headed southbound on Texas 360 overturned and rolled into a ditch, according to police.
One child was listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, police said. The injured were taken to at least four area hospitals by Grand Prairie Fire Department ambulances, Arlington emergency medical personnel, and a helicopter ambulance.
Some of the minivan’s occupants were ejected as the vehicle rolled over, said Det. Lyle Gensler, police spokesman. The others in the van, most who were not wearing seat belts, were suffering from serious, but not life threatening injuries, Gensler said.
The minivan was struck from behind by another vehicle causing the van to strike another vehicle and overturn shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Texas 360, just north of Webb Lynn Road, Gensler said.
The people in the car that stopped and talked to police were not injured, police said.
The vehicle that struck the Honda from behind left the scene of the crash, police said. At this time there is no description of this vehicle, but it likely has front end damage with red paint transfer.
The crash was being investigated late Saturday. Anyone with information about this vehicle should contact the Grand Prairie Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
