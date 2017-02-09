Arlington woman one of two arrested in Plano killing

An Arlington woman and a Dallas man were arrested Wednesday in a fatal Plano shooting, police announced.
Montoia Anna Tavares, 25, and Frederick Douglas Feaster Jr., 36, face capital murder charges in the killing of Miko Lamont Walker, 41, of Plano.
Plano Police announce an arrest in a murder on Saturday pic.twitter.com/fZ4TZZSu7H— J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) February 9, 2017
Plano police found Walker dead about 11:40 p.m. Saturday inside a residence in the 1400 block of Shiloh Road.
Officers had responded to the address after 911 callers reported hearing multiple gunshots, police said in a press release.
Further details about the killing weren’t being released Thursday.
Tavares and Feaster Jr. were being held at the Arlington city jail with their bail amounts set at $500,000, police said.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments