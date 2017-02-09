Complaint: Arlington police employees’ personal information compromised

A complaint filed with the city of Arlington alleges that an Arlington assistant police chief gave a terminated city employee a document with the names and social security numbers of 48 police department employees.
On Monday, the city received the complaint from Chris CeBallos, president of the Arlington Municipal Patrolman’s Association.
The complaint alleges that on or about Oct. 21, Assistant Police Chief Jaime Ayala released documents to a city employee who had been terminated after failing a random drug test. Within the documents, the complaint said, were the names and social security numbers of 48 police employees who had also taken a random drug test.
The 48 employees include police officers, detention officers, crime scene investigators and civilian employees, the complaint said.
A city spokesman said the deputy city manager is coordinating a review of the allegations in the complaint.
The complaint said Ayala didn’t review the documents before giving them to the terminated employee, and it requests the city investigate whether Ayala violated HIPAA laws, state laws and city policies.
The complaint also alleged that Police Chief William Johnson and Assistant City Attorney Sarah Martin broke personnel policies when they were told about the compromised personal information but did not notify the 48 employees.
Johnson and Martin held an appeal hearing with the same terminated employee and his or her spouse on Nov. 22, the complaint said, and they told Johnson and Martin then about the information they had been given. The complaint said that as of last week, Johnson and Martin had not notified any of the 48 employees about the compromised information.
Deputy City Manager Theron Bowman is coordinating a review of the allegations in the complaint, said Jay Warren, the city’s marketing communications manager. Warren did not have a timetable for the investigation, and declined to comment further.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments