Water bill pressure sparks Kennedale City Council challenges

A group of residents angry at their city government — especially about a more than double increase in water and sewer rates — has unveiled a slate of candidates to challenge all three City Council incumbents in the May 6 election.
Kennedale Unite leaders, who said they founded a website of the same name about a week ago and already have 250 subscribers to a newsletter, said the frustration has been building since the rate hike took effect last March.
The group’s three candidates — Rockie Gilley, an information technology consultant; Sandra Lee, a truancy officer; and Jan Joplin, a retiree who spearheaded Kennedale Unite — have filed against incumbents Charles Overstreet, Mike Walker and Frank Fernandez, who represent Places 1, 3 and 5, respectively.
The group has criticized the city’s explanation for the rate increase and demanded more transparency in utility-related and other projects planned by the Kennedale Economic Development Corp. Members have criticized the city’s efforts and costs to shut down sexually oriented businesses on Kennedale’s entrance off Interstate 20. Some city officials say the opponents are bent on slowing down development.
Walker contends that the attitude of some protesters has become “let’s win at all costs, where they are more interested in kicking out the City Council and city manager rather than trying to find a collaborative solution to the issues.”
“I think we’re looking forward to a robust debate about the issues confronting Kennedale and the type of person the citizens want to represent them,” Walker added.
Lee, a Kennedale resident for two years, said she decided to run after talking with residents who said they’re struggling to pay the higher water bills.
The city said the increase added about $35 a month to the average bill, which had previously been $30 for 8,000 gallons with a three-quarter-inch meter. But some residents say those with 1-inch meters or multiple meters, who pay a much higher rate, have experienced bills that are several hundred dollars higher.
“Once you start talking to the citizens and start understanding what’s going on, you want to see some changes,” Lee said.
City officials have admitted they could have more clearly outlined the needs in the utility infrastructure at the time. Recently the city issued a statement detailing those needs and expenses.
Some city leaders counter that the transparency question is more the result of some protest leaders having never been involved in city meetings and activities before the rate hike.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
Comments